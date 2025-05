META TOLD ENTERPRISE Minister Peter Burke to warn that a €200 million European fine against it last month would be harmful to Irish businesses and consumers.

The European Commission fined the company for breaching the Digital Markets Act over its so-called ‘consent or pay’ advertising model.

The model gave European users of Facebook and Instagram a choice between having their data used for personalised ads on the platforms, or paying the company a monthly subscription for an ad-free service

The Commission issued the fine after it found that Meta did not give users a specific choice to opt for a service that used less of their personal data but which was equivalent to a ‘personalised ads’ service.

On 23 April, the day the fine was issued, Meta wrote to the Minister to say that the punishment would require the company to change its products, which in turn would “exacerbate economic implications for European advertisers”.

“We remain firm proponents of the value of personalised ads, whose value for European advertisers cannot be overstated,” the letter, which was released under the Freedom of Information Act, said.

The company suggested that new regulations against personalised ads would lead to an increased cost for businesses, which in turn would mean higher costs for consumers.

In a public post, Meta claimed that the fine was the latest attempt to “handicap successful American businesses”.

Meta has been increasingly critical of the EU in recent months, particularly since Donald Trump returned to the White House in the United States and has taken aim at European regulations and fines against the company.

Representatives of the company also met with Burke in March, when they called for Ireland to make the European Union “better for business” when the country assumes the Presidency of the Council of the EU next year.

A note of the meeting, also released under FOI, shows that an unnamed Meta representative highlighted the need for more regulation of digital advertising, which is the cornerstone of the company’s business.

“Digital advertising is vital for businesses – every €1 spent with Meta returns €4. The economic impact for small businesses in Europe is huge,” the note, which was released under Freedom of Information legislation, read.

“Suggested part of Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026 could be simplification and making the EU better for business.”

During the meeting with Burke, Meta also sought to downplay the need for EU regulation by presenting advertising as a “choice” for individual consumers.

“The company believes more consistency is needed across EU Member States and that consumers should have more discretion when it comes to advertising choices,” the note said.

“It feels a review of the existing digital acquis [the body of EU law applicable to member states] is required before any new legislation is introduced.”

Ireland is set to assume the rotating EU Presidency from July to December of next year, during which Government ministers will chair meetings of the Council of the EU and steer Europe’s legislative and policy agenda.

During that time, the European Commission expects to enact the Digital Fairness Act (DFA), legislation which seeks to further protect European consumers from problematic online practices.

The legislation is intended to complement the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act, existing EU consumer laws.

Last week, the head of Meta Ireland Anne O’Leary warned against plans to curtail personalised advertising in Europe via the Digital Markets Act.

“At a time of incredible economic turbulence, Irish businesses need more tools to drive growth, and have fair opportunities to thrive and compete with their peers in the EU, UK, US, and the rest of the world – not less,” she said.

The European Commission previously initiated proceedings against Meta under the Digital Services Act twice in 2024.

One case was prompted by concerns about the protection of children on its platforms, while another was prompted by the company’s policies and practices relating to what the Commission called deceptive advertising and political content.