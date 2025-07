IRISH CHAMPION RACER Mia Griffin has been confirmed to make her debut at the 2025 Tour de France.

Griffin, who was crowned the women’s elite national road race champion last month, has been announced for the event as part of the Roland cycling team. No Irish woman has competed at the Tour de France before. Megan Armitage was selected in 2023 by the Arkéa team but she was forced to withdraw due to a head injury while training.

Kilkenny rider Griffin has been selected on the Roland team along with Morgane Coston, Tamara Dronova, Elena Pirrone, Kaja Rysz, Petra Stiasny and Sylvie Swinkels.

