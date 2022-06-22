#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 22 June 2022
Passenger jet catches fire while landing at Miami airport

More than 100 people were forced to flee the burning and mangled aircraft.

By AFP Wednesday 22 Jun 2022, 4:28 PM
Firefighting units next to a Red Air plane that caught fire after the front landing gear collapsed upon landing at Miami International Airport
Image: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP
Image: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP

INVESTIGATORS HAVE RUSHED to Miami after a passenger jet’s landing gear collapsed and caught fire as it touched down at the US city’s international airport.

Three people were hospitalized after the crash of Red Air Flight 203 late Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade fire officials, but no deaths or serious injuries have been reported among those on board.

Dramatic video footage showed people being evacuated from the McDonnell Douglas MD-82 aircraft, lying askew on the runway with its nose crumpled as thick black smoke billows from its body.

Red Air, a Dominican budget carrier which only launched in November last year, said the plane was arriving from Santo Domingo when it met with “technical difficulties.”

“Red Air #203 from Santo Domingo had its landing gear in the nose of the plane collapse, which seems to have caused a fire,” said a statement on the Miami International Airport’s Twitter account.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the US government agency in charge of probing civil aviation accidents, tweeted that its team would arrive in Miami on Wednesday.

Red Air said there were 130 passengers and 10 crew on board. A Miami airport spokesman said there was “a total of 126 people on board” the plane. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

