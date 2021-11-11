#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 11 November 2021
Advertisement

Tax or levy to pay for new Mica redress scheme under consideration by government

It is believed that a cap of approximately €400,000 per home will ultimately be agreed upon.

By Christina Finn Thursday 11 Nov 2021, 11:54 AM
46 minutes ago 5,202 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5598282
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AN ENHANCED SCHEME for homeowners affected by the Mica controversy is set to go to Cabinet the week after next, with a possible new redress cap of up to €400,000 per home.

Government sources are keen to stress that there has been no agreement, stating that discussions are still underway. 

Campaigners want a scheme to help families whose homes have been destroyed or damaged by mica, a mineral that can absorb water, due to building blocks cracking and crumbling.

The Government has faced criticism for only offering 90% under the current redress scheme, leaving property owners with significant bills to repair or rebuild homes.

Campaigners have blamed a lack of building regulations and oversight of materials.

It is believed that a cap of approximately €400,000 will ultimately be agreed upon.

The sticking point in government now is how the redress scheme will be paid for, with sources stating that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is concerned about the overall costs.

Donohoe is understood to have a “hit list” of areas where a possible levy, tax or charge will be applied to pay for the compensation scheme, which could reach €3.2 billion in total.

“Ultimately we will have to pay for it all directly or indirectly,” said one source who indicated that there will be a need for a levy, tax or charge to help pay for the redress scheme. 

It is understood that the view of government is that the “many will pay for the few”, but that this has to be done in order to have a humanitarian response to the crisis the families find themselves in. 

The thinking in government circles is the bill of around €3.2 billion is “too big” to find the money from elsewhere.

Sources state that there is a need to re-establish the idea that things have to be paid for, particularly with the fiscal emergency measures for Covid coming to an end.

Related Reads

08.10.21 'It’s mental torture': Thousands expected at mica rally as homeowners take long road to Dublin
05.10.21 Mica redress package will be 'one of the biggest ever announced in relation to anything'

An estimated 5,000 homes in Co Donegal are affected by defective bricks, with thousands more understood to be in counties Sligo, Clare and Limerick.

As the discussions around 100% redress continue, it is understood there is concern that general public might think a flat €400,000 per home might be “too much”, given the scale of a home that could be built in Donegal and other counties for that sum of money. 

It’s understood that one solution being discussed might be a limit on the square footage of a new-build under the scheme.

The three coalition party leaders are keen to find a solution that will be acceptable to most people even if it’s not acceptable to everyone, it is understood. 

Fine Gael’s Joe McHugh has warned that he is willing to walk away from the party if the government presents a “half-baked” mica redress scheme.

Speaking to Highland, McHugh said he realised there would be “consequences” if he refused to support to Government’s new redress scheme. 

“I won’t be standing over a scheme that proved in the past to be a scheme that was half-baked,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“If we don’t get that right, I won’t be supporting that scheme. Obviously, that has consequences for me.”

The Taoiseach told Today FM this morning that “when government signs off and makes a decision on this, it will be a very comprehensive solution for people”.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie