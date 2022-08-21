Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Sunday 21 August 2022
Advertisement

'I was never a fan of de Valera': Neil Jordan on the legacy of his Michael Collins biopic

The film is credited, along with a biography published around the same time, of bringing Collins’s role as a revolutionary to prominence.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 21 Aug 2022, 2:27 PM
1 hour ago 4,579 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5845651
Neil Jordan
Image: Armando Gallo/PA
Neil Jordan
Neil Jordan
Image: Armando Gallo/PA

Updated 1 hour ago

NEIL JORDAN, THE writer and director of the 1996 film Michael Collins, has said he followed the structure of a “gangster film” to portray the Irish revolutionary’s journey from violence to politics.

Collins’ role in Ireland’s independence struggle came to prominence following Jordan’s biopic of the leader and Tim Pat Coogan’s book, Michael Collins: A Biography.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio, the Irish filmmaker said he was inspired in part by the peace process in Northern Ireland.

That whole idea of a violent movement, disengaging from violence – apparently – and engaging in politics in a real way – that’s the story that Collins was emblematic of, really

“I took the template of a gangster movie, you know the Warner Brothers movies of the 30s and 40s that’s how I wanted to structure the film.”

michael-collins-film-uber-das-leben-des-irischen-freiheitskampfers-michael-collins-liam-neeson Still of Liam Neeson as Michael Collins Source: Alamy Stock Photo

He recalled the fierce controversy surrounding the film upon its release: “I was being accused of making some kind of apologia for political violence.

“It was it was the [structure] of a crime movie and people misinterpreted that in certain ways … nobody seems to mention the amount of which we did get right.”

The film was well received in Ireland and abroad, but it was criticised for certain historical inaccuracies, including what some viewers interpreted as the suggestion that de Valera was involved in Collins’s death.

“If you believe Tim Pat Coogan’s book, which I did, because it was the was the biggest, most extensive biography to have been published by that time, de Valera was in a farmhouse near a Béal na Bláth on that night, and he left the next morning.

“That’s what I show in the movie, and I’m sorry if people some people take the implication from it that de Valera era had a hand in his assassination. I didn’t intend that at all.”

When asked if he thought the portrayal of de Valera in the film was fair, Jordan said: “No, of course not.”

He added, laughing: ” I was never a fan. I grew up in de Valera’s Ireland.

“It was a fair portrayal of the broad, a broader political set of decisions de Valera made at the time,” he said, adding that Rickman played the anti-Treaty leader “brilliantly”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie