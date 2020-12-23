Watch: President Michael D Higgins delivers his Christmas address to the nation

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins said today that Irish citizens must work together to renew and redouble their efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking as part of his annual address to the nation, the President acknowledged the hard year that families across the country have had, especially focusing on the hard times faced by those who are vulnerable.

“For vulnerable groups, however, the impact of Covid-19 has been greatly magnified,” said President Higgins.

“May I suggest that the compassion, care and empathy we extend to such groups will define how history will recall these times.”

Challenges

President Higgins praised the fact that people all across the country have made difficult sacrifices due to the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

“In 2020, as we came together to meet the challenge of a global pandemic, we were called on to undertake a demanding adjustment to our way of life, one that has required considerable resilience, self-sacrifice and compassion from us all.”

May I, as President, say how gratifying it has been to see the great expression of generosity that has been demonstrated throughout this difficult time.

According to the President, sacrifices also extended to those who are unable to travel and see loved ones this Christmas. However, he believes that those who cannot will “be connected in spirit during the festive season”.

A new Ireland

President Higgins emphasised that people should journey forward with “hope and solidarity” and that we will choose the path ahead for Ireland.

“As we stand at a defining moment in our nation’s history, let us choose together how we wish to write this next chapter; how we wish to shape a new Ireland waiting to be born.

“It is an Ireland which can be the better for our reflection on what it is that we wish to value, an Ireland that can better address our shared existence, our shared vulnerability and our interdependence, all of our relationships,” said the President.