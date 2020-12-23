#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 23 December 2020
Advertisement

Watch: President Michael D Higgins delivers his Christmas address to the nation

The President also wished everyone in Ireland a Happy Christmas and a New Year of hope and promise.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 23 Dec 2020, 6:25 PM
32 minutes ago 2,118 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5309818
President Michael D Higgins
Image: Áras an Uachtaráin via Youtube
President Michael D Higgins
President Michael D Higgins
Image: Áras an Uachtaráin via Youtube

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins said today that Irish citizens must work together to renew and redouble their efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking as part of his annual address to the nation, the President acknowledged the hard year that families across the country have had, especially focusing on the hard times faced by those who are vulnerable.

“For vulnerable groups, however, the impact of Covid-19 has been greatly magnified,” said President Higgins. 

“May I suggest that the compassion, care and empathy we extend to such groups will define how history will recall these times.”

Challenges

President Higgins praised the fact that people all across the country have made difficult sacrifices due to the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

“In 2020, as we came together to meet the challenge of a global pandemic, we were called on to undertake a demanding adjustment to our way of life, one that has required considerable resilience, self-sacrifice and compassion from us all.”

May I, as President, say how gratifying it has been to see the great expression of generosity that has been demonstrated throughout this difficult time.

According to the President, sacrifices also extended to those who are unable to travel and see loved ones this Christmas. However, he believes that those who cannot will “be connected in spirit during the festive season”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A new Ireland

President Higgins emphasised that people should journey forward with “hope and solidarity” and that we will choose the path ahead for Ireland.

“As we stand at a defining moment in our nation’s history, let us choose together how we wish to write this next chapter; how we wish to shape a new Ireland waiting to be born.    

“It is an Ireland which can be the better for our reflection on what it is that we wish to value, an Ireland that can better address our shared existence, our shared vulnerability and our interdependence, all of our relationships,” said the President.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie