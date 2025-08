PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins welcomed Princess Anne to Áras an Uachtaráin today.

The British royal was making what has been described as a “courtesy call”.

Anne, who is known in Britain as the Princess Royal, is a sister of King Charles.

She met President Higgins and his wife, Sabina, on her second visit to their residence this afternoon.

In a statement following their meeting, the President said it was a pleasure speak to her again and to recognise “the significant contribution which she has made over so many years to the relationship between our two countries”.

“I was also pleased to recognise the contribution which The Princess Royal has made to equestrian sports over the years as well as to related learning and therapy services,” he said.

“I further took the opportunity to extend my best wishes to His Majesty King Charles and to recall his unwavering support for peace and reconciliation.”

Anne will later attend the official opening day of the 150th Dublin Horse Show at the RDS.

During the visit Anne will tour a special exhibition on the history of the show and meet representatives from Festina Lente, a Bray-based charity offering equine-assisted learning and therapy services, as well as the Riding for the Disabled Association Ireland.

Anne, who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games in the equestrian three-day event, will also present rosettes to the winners in Class 20 of the Small Hunters competition.

The British Ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston, said Anne’s visit shows ”the deep and enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and Ireland”.

“Her visit this week reflects her lifelong interest in equestrianism and charitable work.”

Queen Elizabeth II with then-Irish president Mary McAleese and the Duke of Edinburgh in Phoenix Park (PA)Anne previously visited the Áras in February 2004 during engagements where she was greeted by then-Irish president Mary McAleese.

