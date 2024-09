PRESIDENT MICHAEL D. HIGGINS will welcome the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, H.E. Tô Lâm, and his wife Madame Ngô Phýõng Ly on a state visit to Ireland next week.

Lâm and his wife’s visit will begin on Wednesday and continue to Thursday.

The state visit by President Tô Lâm is the first state visit to Ireland by a Vietnamese President.

In November 2016, Higgins became the first Irish head of state to make a state visit to Vietnam. While there, he visited Hanoi, Dong Ha and Ho Chi Minh City.

Lâm assumed the office of president in May of this year, and holds both the title of president and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. His successor, Võ Văn Thưởng, resigned following allegations of wrongdoing and regulation violations after a year in power.

In June, Lâm welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to Vietnam, where they pledged to strengthen ties amidst Russia’s continued war on Ukraine.

Vietnam has been in a state of turmoil, having been hit with economic losses placed at almost €3 billion euro following the deadly Typhoon Yagi earlier this month, that swept across the country and resulted in hundreds of fatalities.

“This week’s Visit by the President and accompanying Ministers will serve to strengthen the historical, cultural, educational and diplomatic ties between the two countries,” said President Higgins.

There will be a ceremonial welcome at Áras an Uachtaráin on Wednesday for the visiting leader, Higgins’ office said, followed by a meeting between the two heads of state.

That evening, the President and his wife, Sabina Higgins, will host a state dinner in honour of President Lâm and Madame Ly.