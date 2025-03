THE IRISH ARMY will be called in to search lands in County Kerry as the mystery surrounding the disappearance of farmer Michael Gaine has deepened.

Sources have told The Journal that soldiers from Kilkenny and Limerick will now carry out a sweep of the land near the Gaine’s household after an Aid to the Civil Power call for help from the gardaí.

Searches and high profile checkpoints have been carried out at his home near the picturesque Molls Gap, in County Kerry but no trace has been found.

The Journal understands that his phone and other personal items have been located at the property and in his car – he has been missing since 20 March. Gardaí do not believe he would have left willingly with out his phone and wallet.

A Defence Forces spokesman confirmed the operation: “The Defence Forces can confirm that it has received a request for assistance from An Garda Síochána (AGS) to aid in a search in Kenmare for a missing person.

“50 personnel from One Brigade will be deployed in an Aid to the Civil Power (ATCP) operation to assist in this search operation.”

ATCP is a legal mechanism where an agency of the State can request military assistance.

Much of the garda attention has been focused around the immediate ground near his home and the farmyard.

Gardaí believe the missing man may have died and have not ruled out foul play in their search, but sources say there is no evidence at the moment to say either way.

Key to the garda investigation is CCTV they have of the missing man in Kenmare and they have been canvassing across his potential routes home for other footage.

They have also been talking to locals and relatives as well as people who work with him on the farm.

They also performed a major checkpoint blitz in the area last Thursday in the hopes of jogging people’s memories. Door to door has been carried out but due to the rural area where Michael Gaine was living it is unlikely to produce anything meaningful.

We spoke to several sources and one summed up the situation: “They honestly don’t know what happened to him – it is a mystery”.

When last seen, Michael was buying phone credit in the Centra shop in Kenmare town at 9.48am, which was captured on CCTV.

He then left in his Bronze coloured RAV4 registration 152 KY 366. This vehicle was found parked in Michael Gaines farmyard, just off the N71 at Carrig East.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, of a stocky build, with brown/grey hair and a bushy beard.

On the day he disappeared, he was wearing an orange woolly hat, black fleece, blue jeans and black boots.

Gardaí are calling on the public to submit to them any footage, pictures or videos of Michael from Thursday, 20 March or Friday, 21 March in the Kenmare town or Moll’s Gap areas (N71/R568).

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station or any garda station.