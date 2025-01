THERE COULD BE another Dáil showdown next week if progress towards a solution to the speaking rights row isn’t made at today.

The new Dáil Reform Committee is due to meet this afternoon to discuss the matter.

The first meeting of the committee was held on Friday, but is understood that all sides were entrenched in their positions.

All hell had broke out in the Dáil last week over the issue of speaking rights, with concerns raised about those in the Regional Independent group, who were part of government formation talks, getting speaking time that belonged to the Opposition.

The Dáil was suspended a number of times and resulted in the election of Micheál Martin as Taoiseach being pushed out by one day.

It is hoped that the government side will clearly outline their position on the matter at today’s meeting.

Lowry not for moving

At Friday’s meeting, Lowry was not for moving, with sources stating that he was making no compromises and insisting he’ll be on Opposition benches.

Lowry told the meeting that he wanted the group to be recognised as an Opposition technical group and the two government parties supported his position.

Some sources state it was implied Lowry reached an agreement on the matter during government formation talks and that he expects the government parties to bring forward a wording which will accommodate his group.

However, given the stalemate, some expect the Taoiseach and Tánaiste might have to disappoint Lowry or face a repeat of last week’s Dáil scenes.

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy said last week that she believed there was a “ambiguity” around the Standing Orders.

She has received legal advice on the matter from the Office of Parliamentary Legal Advisers (OPLA), which is the in-house legal team of the Houses of the Oireachtas. Murphy said last week she would also be seeking senior counsel advice on the issue.

That OPLA legal advice was not circulated to members of the Dáil Reform Committee on Friday, but an oral summary was given at the meeting.

It is understood that the OPLA legal advice outlines a history of the relevant Standing Orders on speaking rights.

Aside from today’s meeting, the committee will also meet on Friday to work on potential amendments to the Standing Orders.

Separately, Lowry has sent a letter to the Ceann Comhairle asking to make a personal statement in the Dáil next week in relation to allegations made against him under privilege in the Dáil by Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty.