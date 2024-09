FORMER FINANCE MINISTER Michael McGrath is set to be announced as the next EU Commissioner for Justice, The Journal understands.

Confirmation of the position is due to be made at 11am today; however, jostling for some roles in the Commission is understood to be ongoing.

While senior government sources have said they are happy with McGrath getting the justice portfolio, it is believed the government was eager for the former minister to be placed in finance-related portfolio such as economy, trade and competition.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Simon Harris thanked von der Leyen for her “meticulous work” on forming the incoming Commission.

The European Commission President briefed Harris on the emerging composition of the commission in a phone call last night, ahead of the expected announcement tomorrow.

“The Taoiseach and President Von der Leyen have spoken half a dozen times in recent weeks about the incoming commission and they have remained in close contact,” a spokesperson for Harris said.

“The Taoiseach is happy with the overview he was given this evening and thanked the President for the meticulous work she has put into commission formation.”

The announcement comes as the selection of commissioners hit the headlines with France’s Thierry Breton announcing yesterday that he is quitting the European Commission with immediate effect, claiming EU chief Ursula von der Leyen had asked Paris to withdraw his candidacy for the incoming executive.

The shock resignation of the bloc’s powerful internal market commissioner came a day before von der Leyen was expected to unveil the makeup of her next commission, in the wake of EU-wide elections in June.

French President Emmanuel Macron had put forward Breton’s name for France’s spot on the commission, and his reappointment to a major role – reflecting the country’s weight within the 27-nation EU – had been taken as a given.

“In the very final stretch of negotiations on the composition of the future College, you asked France to withdraw my name,” the internal market commissioner wrote in a letter to von der Leyen, posted on X.

“I am therefore resigning from my position as European Commissioner, effective immediately.”

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my colleagues in the College, Commission services, MEPs, Member States, and my team.



Together, we have worked tirelessly to advance an ambitious EU agenda.



It has been an honour & privilege to serve the common European interest🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/wQ4eeHUnYu — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) September 16, 2024

“Over the past five years, I have relentlessly striven to uphold and advance the common European good, above national and party interest. It has been an honour,” he said.

“However, in light of these latest developments – further testimony to questionable governance – I have to conclude that I can no longer exercise my duties in the College.”

The 69-year-old was seen by Paris as a key counterweight to Berlin’s influence at the heart of the EU.

How the 27-member commission’s portfolios are divvied up tomorrow will send a strong signal regarding the EU’s political direction and the relative influence of each member state – after EU parliament elections marked by far right gains.

Von der Leyen has been leaning on member countries to put forward more women to make up the bloc’s executive arm, after most – including Ireland – ignored her request for a choice between one man and one woman candidate.

The announcement of new roles was delayed last week over formal processes that had yet to be done in Slovenia.

Threat from Russia

Von der Leyen has placed bolstering Europe’s economic competitiveness at the heart of her new agenda as the continent struggles to keep pace with Beijing and Washington.

A desire to maintain the EU’s support for Ukraine and face off against the threat from Russia will also shape the new team.

Former Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas, a hawkish critic of the Kremlin, has already been tapped as the next foreign policy commissioner.

Von der Leyen has also promised to designate a commissioner for defence charged expressly with bolstering Europe’s faltering efforts to rearm.

That job could go to another of the EU countries bordering Russia – signalling a potential shift of gravity eastwards inside the bloc.

In a nod to gains made by the far right at European elections in June, von der Leyen is expected to make Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s pick a commission vice president.

But naming Rome’s Europe minister Raffaele Fitto, a member of Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, to such a senior post has sparked outrage from centrist and left-wing groups.

After losses by Green parties at the June ballot, defending the environment has skidded down the list of priorities in Brussels.

Von der Leyen has pledged to “stay the course” on the EU’s flagship “Green Deal” drive – while promising to “reconcile climate protection with a prosperous economy.”

Advocacy groups are rooting for Spain’s candidate Teresa Ribera, a socialist climate campaigner, to get the portfolio.

All the would-be commissioners will need to win over broad political support as they have to still get approval from the European Parliament.

Hearings are set to start in Brussels in the coming weeks and MEPs could flex their muscles by rejecting some candidates.

Among those suspected for the chopping block are Hungary’s Oliver Varhelyi, nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s man in Brussels over the past five years.

The stated target is to have a new commission in place by 1 November – but diplomats warn that looks like an ambitious goal.

With reporting from AFP.