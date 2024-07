FINE GAEL TD for Mayo, Michael Ring has announced he will not be contesting the next general election.

In a statement, Ring (70) said he made the decision after much consideration and reflection with his family and supporters.

The former Minister has been a public representative for 45 years, having first been elected to Westport Town Council in 1979.

He was then elected to Mayo County Council ahead of winning a seat in Dáil Éireann where he has been a TD for 30 years.

He said this work has been the privilege of his life.

“The trust and support from my constituents has been humbling and inspiring,” Ring said.

During his time as a TD, Ring also served as Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Minister for Regional Economic Development and most recently Minister for Community and Rural Development from 2017 to 2020.

Ring said he is “confident” of Fine Gael’s prospects in the election and that it boasts “strong leadership” in Simon Harris.

“We have enjoyed great success in recent elections, and I am confident in our prospects moving forward. Here in Mayo, we have done great work and I am confident that we will maintain and build on our seats in the next General Election and contribute to Fine Gael securing another term in Government.

“I will be doing everything here in Mayo to contribute to this.”

Reflecting on his work while a minister, Ring pointed to initiatives like The Gathering, The Wild Atlantic Way, and Ireland’s Ancient East as developments he is particularly proud of.

He added that re-opening the Sports Capital Programme, as well as setting up the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) and Sport Ireland have “transformed communities across the country.”

Looking at Mayo specifically, Ring said projects like the Connaught GAA Centre of Excellence, the redevelopment of Ballintubber Abbey, investment in the Wild Nephin Ballycroy National Park, and enhancements to local sports facilities and greenways have all been transformative.

“Achievements like the Lough Mask to Westport Water Scheme, various sewerage schemes, and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme are milestones I hold dear,” Ring added.

“In closing, I want to extend my deepest thanks and appreciation to the people of Mayo. Your trust and support has allowed me to serve you, and I am eternally grateful. Representing you has been an honour and I am proud of what we have accomplished together.”

Micheal Ring is now the 14th Fine Gael TD to announce that they will not contest the next general election.

In March of this year, following Simon Harris’s election as Taoiseach, Ring said he turned down two ministerial positions in his Cabinet.

He said at that point that he had not yet made up his mind on whether he was going to run again or not.

Fine Gael holds two seats in the Mayo constituency. The party expects Minister of State Alan Dillon to hold his seat, with hopefuls to retain Ring’s seat tipped to be Cllrs John O’Hora, Alma Gallagher or Keira Keogh who lost out on a seat in the local election.

In a statement, Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris said that Ring “has been a remarkable politician of national importance and representative of his beloved county Mayo”.

“Though fiercely loyal to the West, he is known all over this country for his work ethic, his effectiveness, his deep-rooted connection with his constituents and his ability to communicate with wit and charm like no other politician of his generation,” Harri said.

“Michael has had a long and distinguished career representing the Fine Gael party for five decades. He has served as an elected representative for 45 years first starting out on Westport Town Council, then Mayo County Council and for the past 30 years in Dáil Éireann.

“To one of Mayo’s finest, I say thank you.”