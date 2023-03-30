Galway farmer Michael Scott found guilty of manslaughter of his aunt Chrissie Treacy

A FARMER HAS been found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence of his elderly aunt.

Michael Scott (58) of Gortanumera, Portumna, Co Galway had pleaded not guilty to 76-year-old Chrissie Treacy’s murder on 27 April 2018 outside her home in Derryhiney, Portumna. The defence said that Treacy’s death was a tragic accident.

It was the prosecution’s case that Scott deliberately ran over Treacy following a long-running dispute over land.

He has today been cleared of murder by a jury but found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

