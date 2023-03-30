Galway farmer Michael Scott found guilty of manslaughter of his aunt Chrissie Treacy

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A FARMER HAS been found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence of his elderly aunt.
Michael Scott (58) of Gortanumera, Portumna, Co Galway had pleaded not guilty to 76-year-old Chrissie Treacy’s murder on 27 April 2018 outside her home in Derryhiney, Portumna. The defence said that Treacy’s death was a tragic accident.
It was the prosecution’s case that Scott deliberately ran over Treacy following a long-running dispute over land.
He has today been cleared of murder by a jury but found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.
More to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site