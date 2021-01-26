#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 26 January 2021
Advertisement

Notorious loyalist killer Michael Stone released from prison

Stone killed three people in a gun and grenade attack at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast following an IRA funeral.

By Press Association Tuesday 26 Jan 2021, 10:43 PM
15 minutes ago 3,568 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5336385
Michael Stone being restrained by security staff after forcing the suspension of the Stormont Assembly in 2006
Image: PA Images
Michael Stone being restrained by security staff after forcing the suspension of the Stormont Assembly in 2006
Michael Stone being restrained by security staff after forcing the suspension of the Stormont Assembly in 2006
Image: PA Images

NOTORIOUS PARAMILITARY KILLER Michael Stone has been released from prison.

The decision was taken by parole commissioners on Monday and Stone was freed from Maghaberry Prison today, the PA news agency understands.

Stone, a former member of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), killed three people in a gun and grenade attack at Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast following an IRA funeral.

A legal challenge had been launched by his victims’ families in a bid to prevent him applying for early release from prison, but was dismissed by the Court of Appeal last year.

He was freed under the Good Friday Agreement in 2000 but was returned to prison six years later for trying to kill then Sinn Fein leaders Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness at Stormont.

Stone was found guilty of three other killings in addition to the Milltown Cemetery attack that took place on 16 March 1988.

They included murdering a milkman, shooting a joiner in the head and firing at another man up to 16 times with a submachine gun.

2.1152752 Michael Stone leaving the Maze Prison, near Belfast, on Christmas release in 1999

In November last year, Northern Ireland’s highest court ruled that Stone could apply for early release from prison.

It said keeping the notorious paramilitary behind bars until at least 2024 would “constitute an interference with the physical liberty of the prisoner and could only arise under clear authority of the law”, and in its view this could not be implied.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The issue under consideration was whether he would stay in jail until at least 2024, or whether his minimum tariff expired in 2018, including the six years he was freed under licence.

The court concluded that the period that the prisoner spent lawfully on licence ought to be included in the relevant part of his sentence.

Stone had been serving a 30-year jail term.

One of his victims was 20-year-old Thomas McErlean.

His sister, Deborah McGuinness, had taken legal action in a bid to attempt her brother’s killer from applying for early release.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie