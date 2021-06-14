#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 14 June 2021
Mauritian authorities to re-examine case of murdered Irish honeymooner Michaela McAreavey

Two hotel workers who were charged with her murder were acquitted in 2012.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 14 Jun 2021, 11:45 AM
John McAreavey and wife Michaela McAreavey on their wedding day in December 2010.
Image: PA
John McAreavey and wife Michaela McAreavey on their wedding day in December 2010.
John McAreavey and wife Michaela McAreavey on their wedding day in December 2010.
Image: PA

AUTHORITIES IN MAURITIUS are to re-look at the case of murdered Irish honeymooner Michaela McAreavey more than 10 years after she was killed.   

Statements from Stormont’s First and Deputy First Ministers confirmed the news this morning, saying the move had come about following engagement with the Mauritian government.

27-year-old Michaela, the daughter of then Tyrone and current Louth GAA manager Mickey Harte, was killed in her hotel room at the four-star Mauritian Legends resort in January of 2011, just 12 days after her marriage to John McAreavey.

No one has ever been successfully prosecuted for her killing. Two hotel workers were charged with the murder of Michaela but both were acquitted following a trial in 2012.

John McAreavey has previously been critical of the efforts by Mauritian authorities in pursuing the case but today welcomed the news that it would be re-examined, describing it as a “significant step”.

In their statements today, both Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill said that Michaela’s family were entitled to justice. 

“The death of Michaela McAreavey whilst on honeymoon touched everyone across Northern Ireland. The fact that, more than 10 years later, no one has been brought to justice for this most dreadful crime only serves to compound the grief and pain endured by Michaela’s family,” Foster said. 

I felt both a personal and professional responsibility to do everything possible to bring about justice for a young woman who was so cruelly taken from the many people who knew and loved her. And I’m pleased that one of my last duties as First Minister was to update the family on this important progress and show my support for their unrelenting campaign.

O’Neill described Michaela McAreavey as a “remarkable young woman”. 

“In pursuit of justice for Michaela, the Harte and McAreavey families have fought a decade-long battle with dignity and determination. We gave a commitment to support them in that battle and I’m encouraged that we have now received agreement from the Mauritian government to look again at the case,” she said. 

“Michaela deserves justice and the very least her family deserve is truth. No stone should be left unturned in pursuing that, and we will continue to do all we can to see it delivered.”

