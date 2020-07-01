This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Micheál Martin and Boris Johnson spoke by phone about Brexit, Covid-19 and climate change

The UK prime minister congratulated the new taoiseach.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 7:13 AM
TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday evening. 

According to a statement from Number 10 Downing Street, Johnson spoke to congratulate Martin on his appointment as taoiseach. 

Johnson “underlined the closeness of the relationship between the UK and Ireland, and the two leaders resolved to work closely to further strengthen links between our countries”. 

The two leaders also discussed climate change and the importance of cooperation when Ireland takes a seat on the UN Security Council. 

Martin and Johnson also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the need to work together to ensure an economic recovery. 

Brexit

The UK’s departure from the EU – an issue that partially defined Leo Varadkar’s time as taoiseach – will remain high on the agenda for Martin. 

The spokesperson said that Johnson “stressed his determination to reach an agreement as soon as possible, but emphasised that the UK’s fundamental principles will not change, and explained that the UK remains committed to implementing the Northern Ireland protocol”. 

Both leaders said that they looked forward to meeting in person in the future. 

Yesterday, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, spoke with Martin. 

“We agreed to work closely together to make Europe stronger, greener, more digital,” she tweeted. 

She said that the EU also needs an “ambitious partnership with UK that respects our principles”. 

