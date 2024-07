FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Micheál Martin today continues his trip in East Africa, stationing himself in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa for the next two days.

His itinerary will see him meet with various political leaders and directors of Irish non-governmental aid agencies.

This morning he will meet with Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed where the pair are set to discuss the domestic situation in Ethiopia.

The country has been rocked by civil war, but despite a peace deal in the northern region of Tigray in 2022 conflict zones are still active in some areas and human rights abuses are widespread.

During his meeting with prime minister Ahmed, the Tánaiste is set to emphasise Ireland’s commitment to supporting Ethiopia’s future peace and security.

Following this meeting the Tánaiste will visit president Sahlework Zewde, where the pair will discuss the connections between both countries and Ireland’s experience of economic development and peace and reconciliation.

In the afternoon, the Tánaiste will meet with Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, the executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, an eight country trade block in Eastern Africa.

Following this he will meet with the country directors of a number of Irish non-governmental NGOs to discuss how Irish aid is being used in East Africa.

This year marks 30 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Ethiopia.

In the evening the Tánaiste will attend a reception hosted by the Irish Embassy to celebrate the anniversary. While there he will meet with key Ethiopian contacts in government, civil society, the EU and the UN as well as members of the Irish community in Addis Ababa.

The Irish embassy in Addis Ababa oversees Ireland’s largest development cooperation programme with €33.5m allocated for 2024.

The programme is focused on advancing peace and security in Ethiopia, addressing humanitarian issues and strengthening gender equality.

Jane Matthews reporting from Addis Ababa.