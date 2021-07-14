#Open journalism No news is bad news

Micheál Martin says Fianna Fáil TDs will meet to review electoral performance after the summer break

Barry Cowen had written to party members and called for a special in-person meeting

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 14 Jul 2021, 9:16 PM
Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.
Image: PA Images
TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has agreed to an in-person meeting of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party to review all recent elections when the Dáil resumes in September. 

Martin was speaking at a remote parliamentary party meeting at which he sought to quell disquiet about last week’s by-election result in which the party secured just 4.6% of the vote. 

The Taoiseach agreed to the in-person meeting after prominent backbench figures had raised concerns over about Fianna Fáil’s electoral performance and opinion poll numbers. 

Last weekend, Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen wrote to fellow party members and called for a special in-person meeting to address the by-election and 2020 general election results. 

Earlier this week, Martin had said that he was “open” to such a meeting and this evening told colleagues it would happen on 1 September. This meeting will allow deputies pore over the internal party review into the 2020 general election. 

The Dáil is siting late this evening but following today’s sitting it will break for the seven-week summer recess. 

Questions over Martin’s ongoing leadership of the party were raised following last week’s by-election result.

In particular, they have focused on whether he will take on the role as Tánaiste when the office of Taoiseach switches to Fine Gael under the coalition deal and whether he will lead his party into the next general election. 

