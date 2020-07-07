This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 7 July, 2020
Micheál Martin to consider calls to extend maternity leave due to Covid-19 pandemic

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called for a 12-week extension to maternity leave and pay.

By Press Association Tuesday 7 Jul 2020, 5:32 PM
51 minutes ago 5,681 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5143900
Image: Shutterstock/KieferPix
Image: Shutterstock/KieferPix

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said the government will “do the right thing” over calls to extend maternity leave for mothers whose babies were born during the pandemic.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called for a 12-week extension to maternity leave and pay, but Martin said the issue would not be simple to resolve.

He said the matter was being considered by the departments of Justice, Social Protection and Public Expenditure, but the retrospective nature of what is being asked for may present legal difficulties.

“It is our intention to do the right thing but to do it in a considered way. It is not as simple as the deputy has outlined and there are complexities in relation to it, from a legal and a policy standpoint.

“The estimated costs are about €78 million and it would affect about 24,000 women.

“This matter is being examined by government and there is consultation between the Minister for Social Protection and Minister for Justice. I want to point out that the retrospective nature of what is being proposed may create legal and policy difficulties.”

featureimage Taoiseach Micheál Martin Source: Julien Behal via PA Images

Martin said he did not want to give a simple response “to sound popular” as it is a complex matter.

“For example, some of the women who have exhausted their maternity benefit are now back at work or on the pandemic unemployment payment.

“I spoke to ministers yesterday, they are engaged in consultations on this issue and I can say it is our intention to come back with a considered response on the issue.”

Last month, then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had said he would give consideration to extending maternity leave by three months to help families during a time when childcare provision is lacking.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

