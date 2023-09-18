Ireland battles 'Ukraine fatigue' at UN and will confirm €23m in non-lethal funding for Kyiv

IRELAND IS TO use its influence at the UN General Assembly this week to deal with what sources describe a “Ukraine fatigue” among countries in the global south.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tanaiste Micheal Martin and Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan are all travelling to the US this week for UN High-Level Week, where leaders and diplomats from around the world descend on New York each year.

The war in Ukraine is one of the Ireland’s key priorities this year, along with health and climate.

With Martin set to announce €23 million in new Irish funding for Ukraine this week for non-lethal aid, it is understood that Irish leaders and diplomats will be using any opportunities it can to keep the war in Ukraine on the agenda.

It is understood there are concerns about what has been described as “Ukraine fatigue” among some other nations, who would like UN week to focus on other global issues such as poverty.

In 2015, UN member states adopted the Sustainable Development Goals but efforts to devote money and attention to the goals have been repeatedly set back, including by the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other tumult, worsening climate catastrophes.

The presence of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the summit symbolizes the war’s ongoing influence, with Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden both due to address the assembly on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy will also attend a Security Council meeting on Wednesday which will discuss Ukraine. There is significant interest in the meeting due to Zelensky and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov being in the same room.

Ireland has been consistent in its condemnation of Russia’s actions and the call for enforcement of international law.

Advertisement

Government sources state that it is more important than ever that the international community stands in support of Ukraine, and in defence of the UN Charter.

Ireland supports the investigations of the ICC Prosecutor in Ukraine and is working closely with 37 other UN Members States in the Core Group to establish a special tribunal to try those responsible for the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine will face off at the International Court of Justice today over Moscow’s claim of “genocide” in eastern Ukraine as a pretext for last year’s invasion.

Representatives from the two warring nations will go head-to-head in The Hague over whether the top UN court has the jurisdiction to order a halt to Russia’s ongoing military action.

The Irish government is also of the view that Ukraine should determine the terms, conditions and timelines for any peace agreement.

On Sunday, the Tánaiste attended a special food security meeting at the UN, which dealt with the issue globally, but also focused on issues in Ukraine.

It is believed that Ireland is deeply concerned at Russia’s failure to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was vital in delivering life-saving food products from

Ukraine to countries most impacted by food insecurity. Ireland has called for the initiative to be re-established and put on a sustainable footing.

To help counter the impact of Ireland will provide €2 million to President Zelenskyy’s “Grain from Ukraine” initiative.

- With reporting by © – AFP 2023

Political Correspondent Christina Finn will be reporting from New York bringing you all the latest news from the United Nations General Assembly.