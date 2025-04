TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has confirmed that he will meet with victims of paedophile Michael Shine.

The Taoiseach’s commitment follows a sustained campaign for a public inquiry by the men sexually abused by Shine.

The Taoiseach told the Dail this afternoon that he would sit down with Shine’s victims and representatives of the advocacy organisation Dignity4Patients, but he stopped short of “making any commitments in advance of meeting with the group”.

Left to right, lawyer Diarmuid Brecknell, Larry Torris, Ian Russell, Peter O’Conor, Cianan Murray and Gerard Murray pictured in Leinster House this morning. Saoirse McGarrigle / TheJournal Saoirse McGarrigle / TheJournal / TheJournal

Over 360 men have reported being sexually abused by the now-disgraced doctor during his time at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and his private practice in the Louth town.

Shine, once a respected surgeon, began working as a senior registrar in 1964, quickly rising to consultant in 1968. He remained at the hospital until 1995.

Victims allege that the Medical Missionaries of Mary were aware of the abuse and allowed it to continue for decades.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin told the Dail this afternoon: “I am meeting with the group [Dignity4Patients] and I pay tribute to the group for its work and its advocacy and I will engage with the group.

Advertisement

“I am not making any commitments in advance of meeting with the group.

“I will work to see what’s the best way and what’s the best method of getting truth in a timely manner, because I am also conscious that in the past people may not have been entirely satisfied with the outcomes of other types of inquiries.”

Two Sinn Féin TD for Drogheda Joanna Byrne embraces victim Peter O’Connor. Saoirse McGarrigle / The Journal Saoirse McGarrigle / The Journal / The Journal

In 2009, retired High Court judge, T.C. Smyth was appointed to lead an independent review of the case, but the report was sealed and never published.

The Taoiseach was responding to TD Joanna Byrne who asked if the government would commit to establishing a public inquiry.

The Drogheda Sinn Féin TD told the Dáil that Shine’s victims had been forced to go to Leinster House and “relive their trauma to elevate their campaign for a Commission of Investigation”.

Deputy Byrne added that “with truth comes healing”.

Today victims Cianan Murray, Larry Torris, Gerard Murray, Ian Russell and Peter O’Connor made an audiovisual presentation to politicians in Leinster House.

During the presentation, which was organised by Deputy Byrne, the men held framed photographs of them as children.

Speaking to The Journal afterwards, Ian Russell said: “It was very emotional. I think the room read that.”

Related Reads Taoiseach: Government to discuss calls for public inquiry into 'vile paedophile' Michael Shine Group of victims of paedophile former surgeon Michael Shine speak out for the first time

“It’s a horrible thing to go through. But we will shout it from the rooftops if we need to.”

“One thing we are not is silent. We will not be silent.”

Labour TD for Drogheda Ged Nash praises victim Ian Russell for his poignant contribution to the presentation. Saoirse McGarrigle / TheJournal Saoirse McGarrigle / TheJournal / TheJournal

CEO of Dignity4Patients Adrienne Reilly said that she was satisfied with proceedings in the Dáil and looking forward to a more in-depth discussion with the Taoiseach when they meet later this month.

Shine’s name has long been associated with legal battles about the many allegations against him.

He was first accused of abuse by a whistleblower in 1995 and charged with indecent assault in 1996. His legal tactics delayed any trial relating to those charges from starting until 2003. He was then acquitted.

Fianna Fáil Senator Alison Comyn discusses the case with victim Peter O’Connor outside Leinster House this afternoon. Saoirse McGarrigle / The Journal Saoirse McGarrigle / The Journal / The Journal

Two more trials, in 2017 and 2019, saw him found guilty of assaults against nine boys.

More charges led to another protracted legal saga, culminating in the Court of Appeal ruling that “cumulative factors” – including Shine’s age and health, and a ‘misstep’ by the Director of Public Prosecutions – meant the case was in a “wholly exceptional category where it would be unjust to put the appellant on trial”.