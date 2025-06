IRELAND WILL LIKELY become collateral damage in Donald Trump’s efforts to put America first – but it’s nothing personal.

That’s according to Mick Mulvaney, a former Republican congressman who was Trump’s acting chief of staff in his first term and who has a unique insight into how the president operates. He spoke to The Journal at the Global Economic Summit in Killarney, where tariffs and trade were headline issues.

Trump, Mulvaney says, wants to make deals where everyone wins. But if that’s not possible, he’ll make sure America wins, even at the cost of special relationships.

“His first interest is to take care of Americans. It’s not to say, ‘You know what, I hate Ireland. Let’s just stick it to them’. That’s not how this works.

“Why are American businesses doing business in Ireland when they could be doing it in the United States? That’s the perspective.”

Mulvaney said, however, that there is a real connection with Ireland.

“It’s familial, it’s cultural.

“The Irish are so naturally good at diplomacy. It is one of your competitive advantages in the world marketplace. I don’t understand why it’s been struggling the last two years.”

Mulvaney says “dramatic missteps” made by the Irish government – particularly in relation to Palestine – have caused a “blip” in the strong relationship.

He said he understands the parallels between Ireland and Palestine, and the government’s decision to join Spain and Norway in recognising it as a state, but he claims Washington was blindsided by it.

“What I don’t understand is why nobody called us beforehand. Friends don’t do that to each other.

“I found out about it in the press. I understand that my government found out about it in the press.”

Then-Tánaiste Micheál Martin announced his intention for Ireland to recognise the state of Palestine weeks in advance, after months of discussions.

The government is set to green light the Occupied Territories Bill – another move expected to ruffle Republican feathers.

Officials at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade have been revising the bill, making substantial amendments to the original text in order to bring it in line with the constitution and reduce the risk of a clash with EU law.

As a result, the bill is expected to only cover goods and not services, such as products from online tech companies.

Even in its revised, stripped-back version, Mulvaney says the bill is unlikely to be well received in Washington.

“If you’re pro-Palestinian, to half of my country you have to explain why that’s not antisemitic.”

On the trade war with Europe, Mulvaney’s reading of the situation is that Republicans don’t see the bloc as a viable ally in the long run.

This, he says, is partly because the priorities for many younger European voters, such as climate change, conflict with Washington’s priorities.

Trump this week paused his threatened 50% tariffs on the European Union until 9 July, postponing them from the original 1 June deadline he had initially given.

‘A weird time’

Mulvaney quit his role in the White House after the Capitol riots of 6 January 2021.

He was a Republican congressman in the House of Representatives before becoming director of the Office of Management and Budget and then acting chief of staff for Trump.

He also sought out the role of Special Envoy to Northern Ireland, as he’s “been coming here for 20 years”. His ancestors are from Mayo.

Mulvaney now regularly appears in American and international media as a commentator on politics and economics.

He says it’s a “weird time” for his country, as significant figures in both the Republican and Democratic parties are aging.

Joe Biden, who dropped out of the presidential race last year, recently announced a cancer diagnosis. As for Trump, the constitution prevents him for running for a third term.

Mulvaney believes the 2028 presidential race will be of particular importance.

“It will represent generational change in both parties, and that will be fascinating to see.”

Both parties, he says, have a good lineup of potential candidates.

His ones to watch?

Within the Democratic Party: Senator Cory Booker, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, and congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Among Republicans, he tips current vice president JD Vance to run. Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are also ones to watch.