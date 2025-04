MICK O’DWYER, ONE of the most prominent figures in the history of the GAA, has passed away at the age of 88.

Regarded as one of one of the greatest managers in the history of the sport, ’Micko’ was an iconic presence in the Kingdom as both player and manager.

While his incredible management career led to the idea of a ‘manager’ in Gaelic Games, he was a remarkable footballer and made his debut in the 1956-57 league season, facing Carlow in October 1956.

He went on to win four All-Irelands, eleven Munster medals and seven league titles during his playing days, while he also lost five All-Ireland finals.

Having retired as a player, he immediately took over as manager in 1974 at the age of 38.

Mick O'Dwyer pictured with Páidí Ó Sé after All-Ireland victory in 1985. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Kerry’s longest serving manager oversaw eight All-Ireland Senior Football Championship (SFC) wins, including a then record-equalling four-in-a-row between 1978 and 1981, and a three-in-a-row between 1984 and 1986.

Micko had further success as a manager, leading Kildare and Laois to Leinster titles and guiding Wicklow to a Tommy Murphy Cup win.

It is with deep sadness that Wicklow GAA has learned of the passing of Mick O'Dwyer.

Mick managed our Senior Footballers with passion and dedication from 2006 to 2011.

Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his sons John, Robbie, and Karl, and the entire O'Dwyer family. pic.twitter.com/yZ1aCmqBXY — Official Wicklow GAA (@wicklowgaa) April 3, 2025

The Waterville man’s intercounty career lasted well into his seventies, until he retired as Clare manager in 2014 at the age of 77.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin paid tribute to O’Dwyer this morning, describing him “as an icon of Gaelic Games”.

“Micko lived and breathed Gaelic football. He embodied everything good about the game – dedication, ambition, positivity and community,” Martin said.

“Kerry, and all of us, were lucky to have him. His sporting legacy is unmatched.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris also paid tribute to the late footballer, saying O’Dwyer’s contribution to Irish sport and community life was “extraordinary”.

“I was always struck by his warmth and kindness, his great sense of leadership and his ability to get the best out of young athletes,” Harris said.

“A sporting giant has left us, may he rest in peace”.

