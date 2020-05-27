Man hospitalised after microlight aircraft crashes into Kerry power line

A MAN WAS hospitalised after a crash involving a powered paraglider in Co Kerry this afternoon.

The incident happened just after 1pm at a caravan park in Camp, where it is understood that the aircraft crashed into a power line.

The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to Kerry University Hospital in Tralee with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash caused a power outage, with ESB Networks saying it affected nearby Castlegregory and surrounding areas

Gardaí say they attended the scene and that aviation authorities have been notified of the incident.

Powered paragliders are are classified as microlight aircraft by the Irish Aviation Authority.