Military police set to arrive in Lebanon to assist investigation into death of Private Seán Rooney

FOUR IRISH MILITARY investigators and a team of eight Defence Forces personnel are set to arrive in Lebanon today to assist in the investigation into the death of Private Seán Rooney.

The 23-year-old soldier was killed while serving as part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission when the convoy came under attack on Wednesday night.

His colleague, 22-year-old Trooper Shane Kearney, was critically injured in the attack. He remains in a stable yet critical condition in hospital.

Two other personnel that were injured are also still receiving medical treatment and psychological support in hospital.

An international investigation into the attack and the events that lead up to it is being conducted by the UN, along with the Irish investigation and an investigation being carried out by Lebanese Authorities.

The three investigations are being carried out in a collaborative manner.

Three military police investigators and one legal officer will assist in the Defence Forces’ investigation into the attack.

Trooper Shane Kearney (L) and Private Seán Rooney (R)

Four Personal Support Service Personnel are travelling with the investigating team in order to provide support and counselling services to the troops who have been impacted by the tragic incident.

UNIFIL acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel, neighbours which remain technically at war. The force operates in the south near the border, a stronghold of Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

The attack that saw Pt Kearney injured and Pt Rooney killed happened after 11pm on Wednesday night when an eight-person convoy, accompanied by Lebanese authorities, set out from the UNIFIL base in Naqoura to Beirut International Airport to allow two recently bereaved peacekeepers travel home to Ireland.

The vehicle carrying the peacekeepers who were attacked got separated from the other one and the Lebanese authorities, and turned off the main road into the village of Al-Aqbiya, where it came under a small arms fire attack. It is not yet known how the two vehicles became separated.

It is not clear yet whether an autopsy is going to take place first in Lebanon before Pt Rooney’s body is repatriated home, but that process has not begun at this stage.

Yesterday, the UN peacekeeping force urged Beirut to ensure a “speedy” investigation into the fatal shooting.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and army chief Joseph Aoun visited the UNIFIL headquarters in the border town of Naqura, denouncing the attack that claimed Pt Rooney’s life.

Force spokesman Andrea Tenenti called it “a very serious incident” and told reporters it was “important” for the Lebanese authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“It is a crime against the international community, against peacekeepers who are here… to maintain stability,” he added.

It is the first death of a UNIFIL member in a violent incident in Lebanon since January 2015, when a Spanish peacekeeper was killed by Israeli fire.

“Peacekeepers are continuing with their activities and patrolling,” Tenenti added.

UNIFIL was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon in reprisal for a Palestinian attack.

Israel withdrew from south Lebanon in 2000 but fought a devastating 2006 war with Hezbollah and its allies.

UNIFIL was beefed up to oversee the ceasefire that ended the 2006 conflict, and now counts nearly 10,000 troops.

It is understood that villagers in the Al-Aqbiya area blocked Pt Rooney’s vehicle after it took a road along the Mediterranean coast not normally used by the United Nations force.

A Lebanese judicial source told AFP that Pt Rooney was killed by a bullet to the head, one of seven that penetrated the vehicle. The three passengers were wounded when the vehicle hit a pylon and overturned.

The same source said the evidence suggested there were two shooters, who were now being sought by the security forces.

Following a meeting in Naqura on Friday with the force’s commander, Major General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, Mikati said it was “important” to prevent similar attacks, and promised “those who will be proven guilty will be punished”.

Additional reporting from © AFP 2022

