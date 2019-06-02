Ministers condemn bishop's 'unchristian' call for boycott of LGBT pride events

Crowds at the Pride Parade in Dublin last year.

A NUMBER OF Government TDs have condemned the comments made by an American bishop who is calling for a boycott of LGBT pride events this month.

June is considered international gay pride month when friends and allies of the LGBT+ community host and attend events in a show of solidarity.

It stemmed from the Stonewall Riots in New York in June 1969 when police officers raided the Stonewall Inn and attempted to arrest a number of people sparking riots on the street.

In a post on social media, Bishop Tomas Tobin, of Providence, Rhode Island, called for a boycott of LGBT pride events this month.

“They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children,” he wrote.

In response, Culture Minister Josepha Madigan who has been an advocate for reform of the role of women in the church, tweeted: “Not the God I know. Disgraceful”.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty also tweeted that the Bishop’s comments were ‘unchristian’.

“I think this is so so sad and probably THE most unchristian thing to do – to isolate and discriminate. NOT ON,” she wrote on Twitter.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan expressed concern at the comments from the bishop, writing: “So dispiriting but alas not surprising. Complete absence of tolerance, understanding compassion. So sad & disappointing”.

The post saw criticism from international figures, including Tennis star, Martina Navratilova and actress Patricia Arquette.

Pride festival events in Dublin kick off on 20 June and will culminate with the annual pride parade on 29 June – which brings thousands of people to the city to show their support.