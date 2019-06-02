This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 2 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ministers condemn bishop's 'unchristian' call for boycott of LGBT pride events

It also sparked criticism from international figures Martina Navratilova and actress Patricia Arquette.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 2 Jun 2019, 3:38 PM
1 hour ago 9,146 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4665551
Crowds at the Pride Parade in Dublin last year.
Image: Sam Boal
Crowds at the Pride Parade in Dublin last year.
Crowds at the Pride Parade in Dublin last year.
Image: Sam Boal

A NUMBER OF Government TDs have condemned the comments made by an American bishop who is calling for a boycott of LGBT pride events this month. 

June is considered international gay pride month when friends and allies of the LGBT+ community host and attend events in a show of solidarity. 

It stemmed from the Stonewall Riots in New York in June 1969 when police officers raided the Stonewall Inn and attempted to arrest a number of people sparking riots on the street. 

In a post on social media, Bishop Tomas Tobin, of Providence, Rhode Island, called for a boycott of LGBT pride events this month. 

“They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children,” he wrote. 

In response, Culture Minister Josepha Madigan who has been an advocate for reform of the role of women in the church, tweeted: “Not the God I know. Disgraceful”. 

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty also tweeted that the Bishop’s comments were ‘unchristian’. 

“I think this is so so sad and probably THE most unchristian thing to do – to isolate and discriminate. NOT ON,” she wrote on Twitter. 

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan expressed concern at the comments from the bishop, writing: “So dispiriting but alas not surprising. Complete absence of tolerance, understanding  compassion. So sad & disappointing”. 

The post saw criticism from international figures, including Tennis star, Martina Navratilova and actress Patricia Arquette. 

Pride festival events in Dublin kick off on 20 June and will culminate with the annual pride parade on 29 June – which brings thousands of people to the city to show their support. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie