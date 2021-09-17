Teenage boy missing from Clondalkin since Monday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy who has been missing from the Clondalkin area of Dublin since Monday.

Arkardiusz Niedojad is described as being approximately 5’9″ in height with a slim build, blond hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black Nike tracksuit and black and white Nike runners.

Gardaí and Arkardiusz’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Arkardiusz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.