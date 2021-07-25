Boy (14) missing from Offaly since yesterday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Harry Kearney, who is missing from his home in Derrynanagh in Co. Offaly since yesterday.
Harry is described as being 5’ 6” in height, with a slight build. He has medium length brown hair.
When last seen, Harry was wearing a black Sondico t-shirt , black Sondico shorts and blue Asics runners.
It is believed that Harry has his bike with him.
;Anyone with any information on Harry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)