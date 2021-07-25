Boy (14) missing from Offaly since yesterday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Harry Kearney, who is missing from his home in Derrynanagh in Co. Offaly since yesterday.

Harry is described as being 5’ 6” in height, with a slight build. He has medium length brown hair.

When last seen, Harry was wearing a black Sondico t-shirt , black Sondico shorts and blue Asics runners.

It is believed that Harry has his bike with him.

Source: Garda Press Office

;Anyone with any information on Harry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.