Sunday 25 July 2021
Boy (14) missing from Offaly since yesterday

Harry Kearney is missing from his home in Derrynanagh in Co. Offaly.

By Christina Finn Sunday 25 Jul 2021, 9:28 AM
25 minutes ago 3,547 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5505277
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Harry Kearney, who is missing from his home in Derrynanagh in Co. Offaly since yesterday.

Harry is described as being 5’ 6” in height, with a slight build. He has medium length brown hair.

When last seen, Harry was wearing a black Sondico t-shirt , black Sondico shorts and blue Asics runners.

It is believed that Harry has his bike with him.

Harry Kearney Bike Harry is believed to have his bike with him. Source: Garda Press Office

;Anyone with any information on Harry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

