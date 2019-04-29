This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Family 'very concerned' for missing boy (12) who did not come home from school

Liam Goodwin has been missing since approximately 3pm today.

By Órla Ryan Monday 29 Apr 2019, 11:04 PM
30 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4611820

58574566_10156927814388001_7296700079245623296_n Liam Goodwin Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN RATHCOOLE in Co Dublin have requested the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 12-year-old boy who did not return home from school today. 

Liam Goodwin has been missing since approximately 3pm.

He was wearing a maroon Holy Family uniform, grey shirt, grey trousers and black Nike runners, and carrying a cobalt blue Superdry schoolbag.

Liam is described as being 5’9″ in height, with sandy-coloured hair, brown eyes and sallow skin.

58589431_10156927814613001_2316541042603589632_n Liam Goodwin Source: Garda Press Office

Gardaí and Liam’s family are very concerned for his welfare and have asked anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

