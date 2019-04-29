Family 'very concerned' for missing boy (12) who did not come home from school

Liam Goodwin Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN RATHCOOLE in Co Dublin have requested the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 12-year-old boy who did not return home from school today.

Liam Goodwin has been missing since approximately 3pm.

He was wearing a maroon Holy Family uniform, grey shirt, grey trousers and black Nike runners, and carrying a cobalt blue Superdry schoolbag.

Liam is described as being 5’9″ in height, with sandy-coloured hair, brown eyes and sallow skin.

Gardaí and Liam’s family are very concerned for his welfare and have asked anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.