Police appeal for help finding missing children from Belfast

THE POLICE SERVICE of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has issued an appeal for help from the public in locating two missing children from north Belfast.

Five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and his brother, eight-year-old Fabricio were last seen in Belfast on Friday 14 May.

Police said they are “becoming increasingly concerned” about the welfare of the two children. They believe Fabricio and Patrick may be in the company of a relative in Dublin.

Both boys have dark hair. They were seen entering a black Ford car at around 6pm last Friday in the Limestone Road area of Belfast.

At the time, Patrick was wearing light-coloured trousers and top with black shoes. Fabricio was wearing grey trousers and a purple and green top.

PSNI Inspector Phil McCullagh said: ”We are keen to know that both boys are safe and well. We believe they may be in the company of a relative in Northern Ireland or possibly in Ireland – and so I would appeal to that person to get in touch with police as soon as possible on 101, quoting the reference number 2275 of 14/5/21.”

“If any members of the public have any information about the boys or have seen them since Friday evening, I would urge them to contact police immediately.”

People calling from the Republic of Ireland, or anywhere outside the UK, should contact the PSNI on 0044 2890 650222.