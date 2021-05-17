#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Monday 17 May 2021
Advertisement

Police appeal for help finding missing children from Belfast

Fabricio (8) and Patrick Hovarth (5) were last seen on Friday evening.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 17 May 2021, 7:10 AM
16 minutes ago 1,731 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5439233
Fabricio and Patrick Hovarth.
Image: PSNI
Fabricio and Patrick Hovarth.
Fabricio and Patrick Hovarth.
Image: PSNI

THE POLICE SERVICE of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has issued an appeal for help from the public in locating two missing children from north Belfast. 

Five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and his brother, eight-year-old Fabricio were last seen in Belfast on Friday 14 May. 

Police said they are “becoming increasingly concerned” about the welfare of the two children. They believe Fabricio and Patrick may be in the company of a relative in Dublin. 

Both boys have dark hair. They were seen entering a black Ford car at around 6pm last Friday in the Limestone Road area of Belfast.

At the time, Patrick was wearing light-coloured trousers and top with black shoes. Fabricio was wearing grey trousers and a purple and green top. 

PSNI Inspector Phil McCullagh said: ”We are keen to know that both boys are safe and well.  We believe they may be in the company of a relative in Northern Ireland or possibly in Ireland – and so I would appeal to that person to get in touch with police as soon as possible on 101, quoting the reference number 2275 of 14/5/21.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“If any members of the public have any information about the boys or have seen them since Friday evening, I would urge them to contact police immediately.”

People calling from the Republic of Ireland, or anywhere outside the UK, should contact the PSNI on 0044 2890 650222.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie