Have you seen David? 17-year-old missing from Dublin since Saturday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old David Daly, who is missing from the Dublin 8 area since Saturday.
David is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of a medium build, with fair hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, David was wearing a blue cap, black shorts and a grey shirt.
Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
