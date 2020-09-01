Appeal for missing teenager Selam Tesfaye

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for help in finding a teenager, who has been missing from Templeogue in Dublin since this morning.

Selam Tesfaye, who is 17-years-old, has been missing from Glendown Lawns, Templeogue since the early hours of this morning.

She’s described as being five foot and three inches in height, with a medium build, long, black braided her and brown eyes.

Gardaí say that Selam was wearing a dark green t-shirt, a blue jumper and black tracksuit bottoms when she went missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.