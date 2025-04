FEARS ARE GROWING for a missing Irish tourist last seen at Alicante airport on Saturday, two days before Spain’s historic blackout.

Barry Kelly’s sister Colette sent out an SOS alert on social media overnight.

She wrote on an expat Irish Facebook group alongside photos of her brother sitting in the sun outside an ice cream parlour: “My brother is missing, last seen in Alicante airport. He has no charge in his phone and very little, if any money. We are trying to get him home, but cannot contact him.

“If anybody sees him, please let us know. He may be in a vulnerable place.

“His name is Barry Kelly. He was wearing a denim jacket, white t-shirt and green combat trousers. We have had no contact since Saturday.”

It was not immediately clear where in Ireland Barry comes from or what age he is and whether he was trying to get back home when he vanished.

Colette says on Facebook she is from Leitrim on the River Shannon in County Leitrim.

Police could not be reached early this morning for comment on Barry’s disappearance.