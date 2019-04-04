'Any sighting is important': Family of Irishman missing in Spain appeal for public's help

THE FAMILY OF an Irishman missing in Spain has launched a public appeal to help find him.

Peter Wilson (32), from Co Westmeath, has reportedly been missing for more than a week after boarding a flight from Dublin Airport on 22 March.

The flight was bound for the Canary island of Tenerife and Peter has not been seen since the following day, 23 March.

“Peter is known to have been in the Costa Adeje and Playa de Las Americas areas. He had been staying in the Malibu Park Hotel,” his sister Debbie said in a post on social media.

“If you have any memory of seeing Peter from the 22 March onward. Any sighting is important, your help is vital.

“Please share this far and wide, especially if you have been to Tenerife between the 22 March and now,” she added.

He is described as 5’8″ in height with hazel/green eyes.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of a missing person and is providing consular assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí here or Tenerife police.