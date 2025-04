THE SEARCH FOR a Mayo man missing in Northern Ireland was stood down on Sunday following the discovery of a body.

38-year-old George Brennan is believed to have been hiking in the Fair Head area of County Antrim when he had a fall.

He was last seen on 2 April in Ballycastle, northern Antrim, where he was spotted in a Spar shop with a blue backpack.

Extensive searches have been carried out in the area over the last few weeks, while Gardaí have also been assisting in the operation.

Another sighting of him was reported to the PSNI on 14 April.

In a short statement, PSNI said that their missing person appeal for George Brennan ”is now cancelled”.

St Colman’s College, George Brennan’s former secondary school in Claremorris, Co Mayo, paid tribute to him in a post online.

“We are keeping you in our prayers. May George Rest in Peace,” the school statement read.