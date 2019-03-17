This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 17 March, 2019
Gardaí 'concerned' as they seek whereabouts of 15 year-old Megan Cooney missing from Dublin

Megan has been missing since Friday 15 March from the Coolock area.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 6:19 PM
1 hour ago 5,064 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4548138
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have issued a public appeal as they seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year-old Megan Cooney.

Megan has been missing since Friday 15 March from the Coolock area in the north of the city.

She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height and of slim build, and as having long brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí say they are concerned for Megan and are asking anyone who has seen her or who can assist in locating her to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (4)

