Gardaí 'concerned' as they seek whereabouts of 15 year-old Megan Cooney missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have issued a public appeal as they seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year-old Megan Cooney.

Megan has been missing since Friday 15 March from the Coolock area in the north of the city.

She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height and of slim build, and as having long brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí say they are concerned for Megan and are asking anyone who has seen her or who can assist in locating her to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.