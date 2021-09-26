Have you seen missing teenager Arkardiusz Niedojad?

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old from Dublin who was last seen almost a week ago.

Arkardiusz Niedojad from the Clondalkin area was last seen on Monday 20 September.

The teenager is described as being approximately 5’9″ in height, with a slim build and with blond hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a Canada Goose Jacket, black and white Nike Runners and Nike tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí and Arkardiusz’s family are said to be concerned for his welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.