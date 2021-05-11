Have you seen Alex? The 29-year-old went missing earlier today

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have issued an appeal to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 29-year-old man who went missing today.

Alex Pincer is missing from his home in Capel Street in the city centre.

He is described as being six feet tall, with short black hair, brown eyes and of a broad build.

When last seen, Alex was wearing black jeans, a grey hoodie and black runners with a green sole. He is known to visit Balbriggan in north county Dublin.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in the Bridewell on 01 666 8202, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any other garda station.