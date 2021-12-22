Have you seen Jack Shannon? Gardaí and his family are concerned for his well-being

GARDAÍ IN CARLOW are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 23-year-old man who has been missing since yesterday.

Jack Shannon was last seen in the Church Street area of Graiguecullen at approximately 11.40pm last night.

He is described as being six feet tall, of a medium build and with blue eyes, fair hair and a full beard.

When last seen, he was wearing a charcoal three-quarter length Fred Perry Jacket, light grey tracksuit bottoms and black Nike runners.

Gardaí and Jack’s family say they are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Carlow at 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.