Gardaí seek help in finding 43-year-old man missing from Mayo

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a 43-year-old man missing from his home in Mayo.

Jerzy Sala has been missing from Castlebar since the early hours of yesterday morning.

He is described as being six feet tall, with a slim build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a turquoise North Face jacket with a hood and zip, blue jeans and brown hiking boots.

Jerzy left home in his car – a silver Vauxhall Insignia, registration number 09-DL-2323.

His family and gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Jerzy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 9038200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.