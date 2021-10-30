Appeal for woman (28) missing from Dublin home

A missing person appeal has been issued are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 28-year-old from Dublin.

Lisa Byrne was last seen at 3.15am yesterday morning, when she left her home in Rialto, Dublin 8.

She is described as being 5” 2’ in height, with dark brown hair, blue eyes and slim build.

When last seen Lisa was wearing a long pink hoodie, a black fur waist coat, black leggings and black runners.

Gardaí and Lisa’s family are concerned for her well-being and are appealing for help in locating her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Kilmainham on 01 – 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.