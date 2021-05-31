Man, 64, missing from Galway since mid-May

A MAN HAS been missing from Galway for more than two weeks.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in finding Billy Hill, 64, who has been missing from Salthill since 18 May.

He is described as being 5’3” in height with grey hair, grey eyes and of heavy build.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Salthill on 091 514 720 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.