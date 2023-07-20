Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing 16-year-old Sean Moran

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Sean Moran, who is missing from his home in Ballybeg, Waterford since Tuesday evening 18th July, 2023 at approximately 6.40pm.

Sean is described as being 5’ 6” (167cm) in height, of slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what Sean was wearing when he left home. Gardaí and Sean’s family have said they are concerned for his well being.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

