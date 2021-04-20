Have you seen Svetlana? 14-year-old missing from Co Louth since yesterday

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH have issued an appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl who has been missing since yesterday.

14-year-old Svetlana Murphy was last seen in the Blackrock area of Louth at around 4pm on Monday 19 April.

She is described as being approximately five feet and one inch tall, of slim build and with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Drogheda garda station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.