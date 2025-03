The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Monaghan 1-26

Roscommon 0-19

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

A DECADE OF Division 1 football has clearly taught Monaghan a thing or two about how to close out big games.

Trailing by a point at half-time, and still just two points ahead with almost 15 minutes to go at Croke Park, they suddenly conjured something special to swing this NFL Division 2 final their way.

Jack McCarron’s goal-scoring impact from the bench was hugely significant as the Farney hit Roscommon hard in the closing quarter hour or so, outscoring them by 1-6 to 0-1 to secure a third ever title.

McCarron netted in the 57th minute and finished with 1-2 while captain Micheal Bannigan was terrific too, claiming 0-5 overall.

Two-pointers were a big feature of Monaghan’s win and goalkeeper Rory Beggan claimed three of those while defensive colleague Dylan Byrne was named Man of the Match.

Monaghan, relegated last year after 10 seasons in the top flight, were already assured of promotion so the silverware is a welcome pre-summer bonus.

