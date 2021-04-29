#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 29 April 2021
Man arrested by gardaí for alleged involvement in recruiting money mules

Gadaí carried out a search in Tallaght this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 2:45 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man following a raid on a home in Tallaght this morning.

Officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) are investigating the recruitment and organisation of money mules.

Money mules are people who allow their bank accounts to be used by criminals usually to facilitate money laundering. 

This morning, gardaí raided a house and arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with their investigation. 

A garda spokesman said: “This search and arrest was undertaken as part of an ongoing GNECB strategy to identify and target those involved in the recruitment and organisation of money mules for criminal organisations involved in cyber enabled crimes such as invoice re-direct, smishing/vishing/phishing, account takeover and money laundering.”

This man is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

