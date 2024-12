OVER A DOZEN Revenue customs officers were joined by gardaí for a search operation in Dublin city centre on Tuesday morning.

The officers were investigating the sale of counterfeit cigarettes, illegal alcohol and fireworks, as well as possible exploitation of workers and people trafficking.

A number of retail premises – including shops and stalls – were searched along Moore Street, Dublin 1 as part of the operation.

Garda and Revenue vehicles arrived at the north end of Moore Street at approximately 10.30am.

Uniformed gardaí and Revenue officers quickly exited the vehicles and moved down the busy street, conducting a short sweep at many of the retail properties while making their way towards the Henry Street junction.

Gardaí and customs officers conducted searches behind the till areas of several Moore Street businesses as well as a number of storage areas.

Revenue officers were seen extensively checking boxes and storage areas with a sniffer dog.

A Revenue spokesperson confirmed that Revenue took part in the multi-agency operation yesterday, which they said was part of “our ongoing work to combat and monitor shadow economy activity”.

Advertisement

A number of Dublin city councillors condemned the extensive searches.

Social Democrats Dublin city councillor Daniel Ennis said the incident “would sicken you”, adding that Dublin street traders are “the best of people”.

This would sicken you. Some of my friends are street traders - the best of people. Customs coming after them for small change while the tax avoidance experts cheat their way out of paying billions in taxes.



Will Customs raid the markets in Dun Laoghaire or in D4? I doubt it! pic.twitter.com/qbrSt7HjQe — Cllr. Daniel Ennis (@DanielEnnis2024) December 17, 2024

People Before Profit Dublin city councillor Conor Reddy said in a statement that it was “shocking” that the searches had been conducted on small traders.

He said “if there were justice in this country” it would be large corporate enterprises “feeling the fire … not working class street traders making relatively small amounts at Christmas time.”

Reddy described the stalls as “part of the fabric” of Dublin city, adding that many of the families trading on Moore Street have traded for generations, “only to be undercut and undermined by the arrival of big retailers”.

“Christmas is pretty much all they have left and stalls over many years have become an important part of the Christmas experience in our city, one of the few redeeming aspects of a time of the year that’s become an increasingly vulgar spectacle of empty consumerism,” Reddy added.

“The traders I know are the best of us, looking after those around them, actually caring for this city. Solidarity with the stall holders and street traders.”

The spokesperson for Revenue said that no further information about the outcome of the searches is available at this time.