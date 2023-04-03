GOOD MORNING.

New powers

1. The Justice Minister will tell gardaí later today that the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) will have new powers to restrict their targets from using repeat vexatious litigation to delay the seizure of property.

Disappeared

2. A search of a Co Monaghan site for the remains of one of the “Disappeared” is due to resume today, after being paused in November due to “dangerous” ground conditions.

Finland election

3. Finland’s centre-right National Coalition Party claimed victory in Sunday’s tight general election, as Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats finished third.

Garda car collision

4. Five people, including two gardaí, have been hospitalised following a road traffic collision in Co Dublin involving an official garda car.

House prices

5. A modest slowdown in asking price inflation has continued in the first quarter of this year, with the market constrained by poor supply and impacted by a range of both positive and negative factors.

Ukraine

6. Russia’s Wagner paramilitary group has claimed it has captured the city hall in Ukraine’s eastern town of Bakhmut, giving it “legal” control, but Kyiv said its forces still hold the town.

E-scooters

7. Parisians have voted to banish for-hire e-scooters from the streets of the French capital, in a mini-referendum the mayor said sent a “very clear message”.

International acts

8. As cost-of-living crisis continues, Irish music promoters and venues are worried that it will become financially unfeasible for international artists to put on shows here.