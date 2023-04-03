Advertisement

Google Street View The incident happened on the Crumlin Road in Dublin 12 (file photo)
# Crumlin Road
Five people, including two gardaí, hospitalised after garda car collides with vehicle in Dublin
The incident occurred yesterday evening on the Crumlin Road in Dublin 12.
53 minutes ago

FIVE PEOPLE, INCLUDING two gardaí, have been hospitalised following a road traffic collision in Co Dublin involving an official garda car.

The incident occurred yesterday evening on the Crumlin Road in Dublin 12.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and a garda spokesperson said “an official Garda car collided with another vehicle”.

Five people, two Garda members, were taken to St James’ Hospital to receive medical treatment.

A garda spokesperson said their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

