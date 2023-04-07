Advertisement

GOOD MORNING
The 8 at 8 Limerick murder arrest, Good Friday Agreement 25 years on, and fatal Longford road collision.
21 minutes ago

GOOD MORNING. 

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Limerick murder

1. A man was arrested yesterday by the PSNI in connection with the murder of a Romanian woman in Limerick city on Tuesday. 

Good Friday Agreement

2. Several events are to take place in across the island of Ireland today as people reflect on the significance of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Agreement 25 years on

3. As part of our coverage of the 25th anniversary of the Agreement, our reporter Niall O’Connor spoke to two men who were on opposite sides of the conflictRepublican Danny Morrison and Loyalist Billy Hutchinson.

Longford

4. A man in his late teens was killed in a fatal road traffic incident yesterday evening on the Convent Road in Longford town.

Gun control

5. Tennessee Republicans expelled two Democratic politicians from the state Legislature for their role in a protest calling for more gun control in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Nashville.

Eddie Hutch

6. A man arrested this week in connection with the murder of Eddie Hutch Snr, a brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, was released without charge yesterday evening.

Israel/Palestine

7. Several explosions were heard coming from Gaza last night by AFP journalists, as the Israeli army said it was carrying out strikes in the area.

Jeremy Renner

8. Marvel star Jeremy Renner has said he has “no regrets” about his serious snowplough accident earlier this year, and would “do it again” to save his nephew.

Making a difference

Diarmuid Pepper
